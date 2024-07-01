iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,478,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,224,000 after purchasing an additional 532,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $547.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,968,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,192. The company has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $553.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $529.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

