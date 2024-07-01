iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $79.14 and last traded at $78.37, with a volume of 182265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Convertible Bond ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.