iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2024

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVTGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $79.14 and last traded at $78.37, with a volume of 182265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

