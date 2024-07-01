iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $79.14 and last traded at $78.37, with a volume of 182265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.