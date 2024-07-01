Ironwood Financial llc Sells 50,722 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Ironwood Financial llc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,722 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after acquiring an additional 771,571 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,273,000 after acquiring an additional 133,536 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,480,000 after acquiring an additional 681,208 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.95. 375,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,473. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

