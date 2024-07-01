Ironwood Financial llc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,845,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.04. The stock had a trading volume of 414,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,560. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.05. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

