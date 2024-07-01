Ironwood Financial llc Has $289,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Intel were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Trading Up 1.2 %

Intel stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.97. 41,467,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,390,884. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.