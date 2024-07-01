Ironwood Financial llc Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCT. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,883.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 976,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 944,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after buying an additional 377,277 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 894,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after buying an additional 308,974 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 672,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 248,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 333,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,593. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

