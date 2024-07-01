Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 5.2% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80,437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 82,851 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,983,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 119,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,077. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $66.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

