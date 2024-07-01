Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 11.5% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Echo45 Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $198.14. 1,255,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,558. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $200.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.75. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

