Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,419 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650,198 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,597,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,286,000 after buying an additional 3,659,938 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 380.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,397,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,458,000 after buying an additional 1,106,344 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,086,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 487,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 394,225 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.95. 304,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,300. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

