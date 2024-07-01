Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Stewardship LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of BSJR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.08. 66,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,886. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1264 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

