International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in June

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,500 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 504,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS ROYMF remained flat at $3.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. International Distributions Services has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $3.84.

Get International Distributions Services alerts:

International Distributions Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.