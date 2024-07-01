International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in June

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,500 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 504,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
International Distributions Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS ROYMF remained flat at $3.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. International Distributions Services has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $3.84.
International Distributions Services Company Profile
