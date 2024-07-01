Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTLA. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $46.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,168,000 after purchasing an additional 746,263 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,016,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,477,000 after purchasing an additional 244,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,170,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 60,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

