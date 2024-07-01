Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 0.8%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.61 and last traded at $30.73. 8,027,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 46,532,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.