Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Update

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 31st total of 200,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 201,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IINN opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,528,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.