Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Sells $1,075,521.60 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total value of $1,075,521.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,198,300.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carmen Bozic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,840.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total value of $1,015,876.80.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $468.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $335.82 and a 1 year high of $486.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

