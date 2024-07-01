Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Sells $219,077.82 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 9,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $219,077.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 493,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,045,962.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,797 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $107,117.01.

On Monday, June 10th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 1,600 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 16,070 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $355,468.40.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,280 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $67,732.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,254 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $67,748.28.

PowerSchool Trading Down 0.4 %

PWSC opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PowerSchool by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PowerSchool by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PowerSchool by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,410,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 352,240 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in PowerSchool by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWSC. Macquarie lowered shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.80 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

