Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $120,780.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $127,400.00.

Pegasystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $60.53 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2,166.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,504 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 770.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 61,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 54,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

