Insider Selling: Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Sells C$76,500.00 in Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryce Mclean sold 4,250 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$76,500.00.

Pason Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

PSI opened at C$18.43 on Monday. Pason Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$11.03 and a 12 month high of C$18.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The firm had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 34.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Several research firms have commented on PSI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.83.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

