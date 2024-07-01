Insider Selling: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OC traded down $6.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.54. 863,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,285. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $109.95 and a 1 year high of $184.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

