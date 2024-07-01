Insider Selling: Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Senior Officer Sells C$126,587.50 in Stock

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 950 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.25, for a total value of C$126,587.50.

CJT opened at C$140.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.00. Cargojet Inc. has a 12-month low of C$76.50 and a 12-month high of C$143.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$120.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$116.97.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.4768237 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CJT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$159.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$154.45.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

