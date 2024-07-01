Insider Selling: Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Sells C$32,000.00 in Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$32,000.00.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Graeme O’neill sold 250,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Graeme O’neill sold 90,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Graeme O’neill sold 96,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$7,200.00.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of CVE:BHS opened at C$0.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$20.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

