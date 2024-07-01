Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 11,635 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,745,482.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,858.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,500 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Joseph Gebbia sold 5,442 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $816,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60.

NASDAQ:ABNB remained flat at $151.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,391. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.43 and a 200 day moving average of $151.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.24 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup decreased their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

