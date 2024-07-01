Insider Buying: ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ) Insider Purchases 2,750 Shares of Stock

ALS Limited (ASX:ALQ – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Garrard acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$14.40 ($9.60) per share, with a total value of A$39,594.50 ($26,396.33).

Nigel Garrard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Nigel Garrard bought 4,550 shares of ALS stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$13.97 ($9.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,572.60 ($42,381.73).

ALS Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.05.

ALS Increases Dividend

About ALS

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from ALS’s previous Final dividend of $0.19. ALS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.22%.

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

Featured Stories

