Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Innate Pharma stock remained flat at $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

