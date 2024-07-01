Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 675.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 699,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after acquiring an additional 609,238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,237,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,755,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,174,000 after buying an additional 328,238 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,237,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,744,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.55. 829,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,276. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.84. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $90.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.4205 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

