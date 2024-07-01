Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

PHYS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.12. 1,043,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

