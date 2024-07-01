Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HRL

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $30.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 80.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 11.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 19.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,366,000 after acquiring an additional 172,110 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.