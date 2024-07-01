Horizon Wealth Management LLC Takes $384,000 Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DYNF. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 43,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DYNF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.09. 479,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,338. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

