Horizon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,047.88. The company had a trading volume of 216,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,117. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $984.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $951.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $688.52 and a one year high of $1,081.17. The firm has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,971 shares of company stock worth $61,217,654. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

