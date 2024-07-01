Horizon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.45. 6,699,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,542,134. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a PE ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

