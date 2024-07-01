Horizon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 992,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,668 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.9% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $61,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $64.07. 4,118,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,691,007. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

