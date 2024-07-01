Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $87.50 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $87.50 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Williams Trading reissued a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.79.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $87.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $87.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.78.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hibbett by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett by 99.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 50,313 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

