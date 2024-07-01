Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market comprises approximately 0.7% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 569,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,689,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.6% in the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $84.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,785,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,433 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,865. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

