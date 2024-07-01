HFG Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

HFG Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.36.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock traded down $9.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $532.58. The stock had a trading volume of 290,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $534.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $550.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

