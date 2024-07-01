HFG Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $57.52. 821,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,466. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

