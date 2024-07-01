HFG Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc. owned 1.45% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.34. 772,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,368. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

