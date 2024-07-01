HFG Advisors Inc. Has $747,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

HFG Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the quarter. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYH. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IYH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.88. 100,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,561. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.