Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $62.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,706.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.29 per share, with a total value of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 234,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,340 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

