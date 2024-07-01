Hess (NYSE:HES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.83.

Get Hess alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hess

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $147.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.94. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $129.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.