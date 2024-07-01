Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.15

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 1226874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $137,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 282,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $137,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 282,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,544. Corporate insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Articles

