HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.25 to $3.59 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $95.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.14.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 13.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

