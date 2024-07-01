HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
LAVA Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of LVTX stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $6.47.
LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
