HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of LVTX stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Get LAVA Therapeutics alerts:

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

(Get Free Report)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.