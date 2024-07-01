Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN) Position Increased by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,034 shares during the period. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF makes up about 3.7% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.43% of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000.
Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.29. 52,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,386. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $439.54 million, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.
Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile
The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.
