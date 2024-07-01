Halma (LON:HLMA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($30.45) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HLMA. Barclays upgraded shares of Halma to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,425 ($30.76) to GBX 2,650 ($33.62) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,336.25 ($29.64).

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,706 ($34.33) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4,295.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.59. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,802 ($22.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,750 ($34.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,372.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,291.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $8.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

