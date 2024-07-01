Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $170.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.08.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $137.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,060.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.49. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $139.91.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,710,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

