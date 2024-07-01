Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.27

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.27 and last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 45412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Down 3.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $2.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.35.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

