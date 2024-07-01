Grin Market Cap Hits $2.80 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Grin has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $140,416.05 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,192.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.39 or 0.00620947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00119035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00037675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.63 or 0.00271593 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00045762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00071326 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

