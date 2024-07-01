Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Gravity Price Performance
Shares of GRVY stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. Gravity has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $88.85.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravity
Gravity Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
