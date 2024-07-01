Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Gravity Price Performance

Shares of GRVY stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.13. Gravity has a 12 month low of $59.00 and a 12 month high of $88.85.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravity

Gravity Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gravity by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Gravity by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Gravity by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

See Also

