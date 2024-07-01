GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Declares $0.24 Interim Dividend

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
