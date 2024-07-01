Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Acquired by Morris Financial Concepts Inc.

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,488,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,540,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,011,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,531,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 96,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,948. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. The company has a market cap of $968.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

